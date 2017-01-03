Devoted Shoreham mother will be 'greatly and sincerely missed'
A devoted mother of three, who travelled extensively and campaigned tirelessly for causes she believed in, has left Shoreham 'feeling quieter' after her death, aged 49. Jennie lived a full life, working variously at a newspaper in Northampton, selling timeshare in Tenerife, an estate agent in the UK and a lecturer at Northbrook College in Worthing. She was also a leading member of Adur Green Party, standing as a candidate in several wards including Marine, Eastbrook and St Mary's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|12 hr
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC