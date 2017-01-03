Devoted Shoreham mother will be 'greatly and sincerely missed'

A devoted mother of three, who travelled extensively and campaigned tirelessly for causes she believed in, has left Shoreham 'feeling quieter' after her death, aged 49. Jennie lived a full life, working variously at a newspaper in Northampton, selling timeshare in Tenerife, an estate agent in the UK and a lecturer at Northbrook College in Worthing. She was also a leading member of Adur Green Party, standing as a candidate in several wards including Marine, Eastbrook and St Mary's.

