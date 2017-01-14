Dead air: Norway is tuning out analog radio in favor of digital
Norwegian radio hosts Berit Olderskog and Geir Schau, right, shut down the northern part of the country's FM radio signal at a ceremony in Bodo on Jan. 11, 2017. Norwegian radio hosts Berit Olderskog and Geir Schau, right, shut down the northern part of the country's FM radio signal at a ceremony in Bodo on Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC