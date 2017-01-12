Community members honored at Vallejo Sister City awards ceremony
For the past 57 years, Vallejo's Sister City Association has pushed for international peace through mutual respect and cooperation with people from all parts of the world. On Saturday afternoon, members of the association gathered in the Joseph Room of the JFK Library in Vallejo to celebrate another year of continued relations as well as to highlight those who have gone above the call of duty for the organization in 2016.
