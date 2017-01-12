Community members honored at Vallejo ...

Community members honored at Vallejo Sister City awards ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

For the past 57 years, Vallejo's Sister City Association has pushed for international peace through mutual respect and cooperation with people from all parts of the world. On Saturday afternoon, members of the association gathered in the Joseph Room of the JFK Library in Vallejo to celebrate another year of continued relations as well as to highlight those who have gone above the call of duty for the organization in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sting brought what to Globes? Jan 10 LOCK 15
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,688 • Total comments across all topics: 277,919,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC