Colder than the Arctic Circle: Britai...

Colder than the Arctic Circle: Britain shivers as overnight...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Gwyneth Paltrow, Meryl Streep and Meg Ryan are among the stars to attend Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's memorial service Trump now wants the American taxpayer and NOT Mexico to pay for the wall: Republican official say Congress could foot bill for President-elect's border plans in dramatic pledge reversal Colder than the ARCTIC CIRCLE: Britain shivers as overnight temperatures plunge to -7C - while Twitter users come up with inventive ways to stay warm Parts of Britain are as chilly as the Arctic Circle today as the country struggles through a sub-zero cold snap. And people are sharing tips on social media on how to beat the freezing weather as temperatures fell to -7C.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,531 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,544

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC