Colder than the Arctic Circle: Britain shivers as overnight...
Gwyneth Paltrow, Meryl Streep and Meg Ryan are among the stars to attend Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's memorial service Trump now wants the American taxpayer and NOT Mexico to pay for the wall: Republican official say Congress could foot bill for President-elect's border plans in dramatic pledge reversal Colder than the ARCTIC CIRCLE: Britain shivers as overnight temperatures plunge to -7C - while Twitter users come up with inventive ways to stay warm Parts of Britain are as chilly as the Arctic Circle today as the country struggles through a sub-zero cold snap. And people are sharing tips on social media on how to beat the freezing weather as temperatures fell to -7C.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC