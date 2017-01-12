Cellist Gemma and pianist Tim to perform concert at King's Ely

Cellist Gemma Rosefield and pianist Tim Horton will perform a concert at King's Ely's Recital Hall next Thursday, January 19. Rosefield made her concerto debut at the age of sixteen when she won first prize in the European Music for Youth Competition in Oslo, Norway. Horton studied at Chetham's School of Music with Charles Hopkins, Ryszard Bakst and Heather Slade-Lipkin.

