Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy by listening

17 hrs ago

Today, we honor and reflect on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Civil Rights Movement leader and Atlanta Baptist minister. King's activism and ultimate sacrifice catapulted a shift in America and redefined the meaning of freedom and equality.

Chicago, IL

