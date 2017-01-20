Ceasefire takes center stage
The Philippine government will be pressing for an unprecedented joint ceasefire agreement with the National Democratic Front which, in turn, is expected to demand for the immediate release of imprisoned female, sick, or elderly comrades as the third round of the peace negotiations between the two parties start at 10 a.m. today at the Holiday Inn Rome-Eur Parco del Medici here. " is what we have our eyes on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sting brought what to Globes?
|Jan 10
|LOCK
|15
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC