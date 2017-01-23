Big gap in positions at Rome peace talks

Big gap in positions at Rome peace talks

There seems to be a great disparity in the assessments of the Philippine government peace panel and the National Democratic Front panel on when the two sides can finally end hostilities with a joint ceasefire agreement. The Philippine panel led by Secretary Silvestre Bello III expressed optimism the other day that agreement may be reached in the third round of talks which began Thursday in Rome, after two previous meetings in Oslo, Norway.

Chicago, IL

