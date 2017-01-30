Aquila Capital opens office in Norway...

Aquila Capital opens office in Norway ahead of merger

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Renewable Energy News

Germany-based entrepreneurial firm, Aquila Capital, opened an office this month in Oslo, Norway, to coordinate investment and transaction management as well as operations in the hydropower sector. Aquila Capital said in opening the new office it is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the Norwegian and Nordic renewable energy market.

Chicago, IL

