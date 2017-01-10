A frosty flower photographed in Abing...

A frosty flower photographed in Abingdon by Oxford Mail reader Becca Collacott.

Temperatures in Benson in Oxfordshire plummeted to -6c, while the city of Tromso in Norway basked in a relatively balmy -1.4C, according to forecaster Callum Stewart, of MeteoGroup. However, despite a frosty spell lasting nearly two weeks, the ice is set to melt and give way to unseasonable warmth from this weekend in Oxfordshire.

