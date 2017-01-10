A frosty flower photographed in Abingdon by Oxford Mail reader Becca Collacott.
Temperatures in Benson in Oxfordshire plummeted to -6c, while the city of Tromso in Norway basked in a relatively balmy -1.4C, according to forecaster Callum Stewart, of MeteoGroup. However, despite a frosty spell lasting nearly two weeks, the ice is set to melt and give way to unseasonable warmth from this weekend in Oxfordshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC