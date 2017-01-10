100 marathons each for running club c...

100 marathons each for running club couple

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Buckingham Today

Just before Christmas, Laura Penny, aged 36, fulfilled her lifetime ambition of joining the elite 100 Marathon Club, after running her 41st marathon of 2016. In the past few years Laura, who is a member of Buckingham & Stowe Running Club, has run marathons in European cities including Zurich in Switzerland, Barcelona and Madrid in Spain, Copenhagen in Denmark, Istanbul in Turkey, Tromso in Norway, Helsinki in Finland, Salzburg in Austria and the Faroe Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buckingham Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,309 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,031

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC