100 marathons each for running club couple
Just before Christmas, Laura Penny, aged 36, fulfilled her lifetime ambition of joining the elite 100 Marathon Club, after running her 41st marathon of 2016. In the past few years Laura, who is a member of Buckingham & Stowe Running Club, has run marathons in European cities including Zurich in Switzerland, Barcelona and Madrid in Spain, Copenhagen in Denmark, Istanbul in Turkey, Tromso in Norway, Helsinki in Finland, Salzburg in Austria and the Faroe Islands.
