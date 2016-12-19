War on Christmas: School Accused of Censoring Santa to Avoid Offending Atheists
A school in Norway has been forced to deny censoring references to 'Santa' and 'elves' from Christmas songs in a bizarre attempt to avoid offending atheists. Children at Nyland school were told to just hum the melody of one hymn, 'Deilig er jorden', while the lyrics in another tune were changed so 'elves' became 'all men' and a reference to 'Santa Claus coming here' became 'our friends coming here'.
