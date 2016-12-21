Viking bling had origins in horse harness made in Ireland, researcher suggests
A female Norwegian Viking who died during the 9th century was buried wearing a status symbol: this repurposed piece of bronze jewellery which was most likely originally created as a fitting on horse harness. Photo: Norwegian University of Science and Technology How did a bronze fitting from horse harness made in a workshop in Ireland more than 1200 years ago end up buried in a Norwegian Fjord? They surmise that a female Norwegian Viking who died some time during the 9th century was buried wearing what was considered a status symbol: a beautiful piece of bronze jewellery worn on her traditional Norse dress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horsetalk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
|Hairdresser Denies Salon Entry to Hijab-Clad Wo...
|Sep '16
|Mite Be
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC