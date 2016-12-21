Viking bling had origins in horse har...

Viking bling had origins in horse harness made in Ireland, researcher suggests

Tuesday Dec 20

A female Norwegian Viking who died during the 9th century was buried wearing a status symbol: this repurposed piece of bronze jewellery which was most likely originally created as a fitting on horse harness. Photo: Norwegian University of Science and Technology How did a bronze fitting from horse harness made in a workshop in Ireland more than 1200 years ago end up buried in a Norwegian Fjord? They surmise that a female Norwegian Viking who died some time during the 9th century was buried wearing what was considered a status symbol: a beautiful piece of bronze jewellery worn on her traditional Norse dress.

