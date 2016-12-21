Tuco Delivers in Norway

Tuco Delivers in Norway

Danish builder Tuco Marine said it has delivered a ProZero 10.5m WBW Archipelago multipurpose workboat to the Norwegian Archipelago Services. The vessel is a fast and light and features a hydraulic bow gate and a deck crane for handling cargo over the vessels side, according to the builder.

Chicago, IL

