Transformed Celtic Harness Fitting Found in Norway

Thursday Dec 22

Horsetalk reports that a piece of bronze jewelry found by a metal detectorist near the Trondheim Fjord may have been crafted in a Celtic workshop. The ornament, thought to have been made in the eighth or ninth century as a fitting for a horse's harness, resembles a bird and has fish- or dolphin-shaped patterns on each of its wings.

Chicago, IL

