THIN - Approved Prospectus

Friday

Reference is made to the stock exchange notices published by Thin Film Electronics ASA on 1 December and 2 December 2016, respectively, regarding the private placement of shares in the Company . The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has today approved a listing prospectus dated 23 December 2016 for the listing of 71,500,000 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 3.91 per new share on Oslo Bors .

Chicago, IL

