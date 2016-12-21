The syndication of financing related ...

The syndication of financing related to the merger of Ahlstrom and Munksjo has been concluded

As announced on November 7, 2016, the Boards of Directors of Ahlstrom Corporation and Munksjo Oyj have agreed on combining the two companies through a statutory absorption merger. The combination is expected to be completed in the beginning of the second quarter of 2017 subject to, among other things, approval by the shareholders of the two companies.

Chicago, IL

