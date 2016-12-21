The syndication of financing related to the merger of Ahlstrom and Munksjo has been concluded
As announced on November 7, 2016, the Boards of Directors of Ahlstrom Corporation and Munksjo Oyj have agreed on combining the two companies through a statutory absorption merger. The combination is expected to be completed in the beginning of the second quarter of 2017 subject to, among other things, approval by the shareholders of the two companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC