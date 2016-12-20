Study bares underbelly of research

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Telegraph

New Delhi, Dec. 18: Faculty and scholars from some of India's leading science and engineering institutions have published academic papers in so-called "predatory journals" - online publications that accept poor-quality papers without adequate peer review, an analysis has found. The finding reflects what some scientists say is a lack of institutional initiatives to curb poor-quality or junk research.

