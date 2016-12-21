Sensor Firm Novelda Raises Funds, Cha...

Sensor Firm Novelda Raises Funds, Changes CEO

Monday Dec 19 Read more: EETimes

Norwegian CMOS sensor developer Novelda AS announced it has raised $12 million in a funding round and appointed Cornelia Mender as CEO, replacing Alf-Egil Bogen. Bogen continues to serve the company as chairman of the board of directors.

Chicago, IL

