SAS B738 near Kjaerstad on Dec 20th 2016, loss of cabin pressure
A SAS Scandinavian Airlines Boeing 737-800, registration LN-RPR performing flight SK-4437 from Tromso to Oslo , was enroute at FL400 about 30nm south of Kjaerstad when the crew initiated an emergency descent to FL100 due to the loss of cabin pressure. The aircraft diverted to Trondheim for a safe landing on runway 09 about 35 minutes after leaving FL400.
