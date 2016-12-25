Pepperkakebyen: The Norwegian Gingerbread Town
Bergen, Norway, has an entire village constructed of gingerbread! It's a city tradition that gets bigger every Christmas season. Every year since the Christmas tradition began in 1991, Bergen's community comes together to construct the miniature wintery wonderland.
