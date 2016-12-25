Pepperkakebyen: The Norwegian Gingerb...

Pepperkakebyen: The Norwegian Gingerbread Town

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Neatorama

Bergen, Norway, has an entire village constructed of gingerbread! It's a city tradition that gets bigger every Christmas season. Every year since the Christmas tradition began in 1991, Bergen's community comes together to construct the miniature wintery wonderland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,221

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC