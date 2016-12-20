Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (ORIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
According to Zacks, "Ocean Rig UDW Inc. is engaged in providing offshore drilling services to oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling industry. The Company specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|9 min
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC