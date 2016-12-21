Norwegian B738 near Stavanger on Dec 16th 2016, smoke in cockpit
A Norwegian Air Shuttle Boeing 737-800, registration LN-NGN performing flight DY-1348 from Oslo to Manchester,EN , was enroute at FL360 about 170nm southsouthwest of Stavanger when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and diverted to Stavanger for a safe landing on runway 11 about 30 minutes later. Emergency services did not need to intervene, the passengers disembarked normally.
