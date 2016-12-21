Norway child issue: Activists, European parliamentarians seek Sushma Swaraj's help23 min ago

New Delhi, Dec 28: A group of 100 citizens, including activists and European parliamentarians, today asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj not to spare any effort in enabling the Indo-Norwegian couple to be reunited with their child, taken away by Norwegian authorities. In a petition to Swaraj, the activists said, "We, the undersigned citizens and residents of Norway, relatives of victims in Norway and activists from around the world, are writing to express our support for your intervention in the matter of the 5-year-old only child of Anil Kumar and Gurvinderjit Kaur who has been snatched by Barnevernet in Oslo, Norway last week."

