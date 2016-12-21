Methylenetetrahydrofolate Dehydrogena...

Methylenetetrahydrofolate Dehydrogenase 1 Polymorphisms Modify the...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Circulation

Methylenetetrahydrofolate Dehydrogenase 1 Polymorphisms Modify the Associations of Plasma Glycine and Serine With Risk of Acute Myocardial Infarction in Patients With Stable Angina Pectoris in WENBIT From the Department of Clinical Science , KG Jebsen Center for Diabetes Research, Department of Clinical Science , and Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care , University of Bergen, Norway; Department of Heart Disease and Department of Pediatrics , Haukeland University Hospital, Bergen, Norway; Laboratory of Clinical Biochemistry, Bergen, Norway ; Food Science and Human Nutrition Department, University of Florida, Gainesville ; Bevital AS ; and Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Bergen, Norway .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
News Hairdresser Denies Salon Entry to Hijab-Clad Wo... Sep '16 Mite Be 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,816

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC