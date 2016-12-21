LEEDCo's Icebreaker still registering...

LEEDCo's Icebreaker still registering local companies, plans to open bidding in February

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Cleveland.com

Representatives from more than 70 Northeast Ohio companies showed up for a LEEDCo supply chain open house earlier this month to meet the developers and register to be part of the $126 million pilot wind farm LEEDCo's Icebreaker Windpower, Inc. will build in the lake in the summer of 2018. LEEDCo and the Great Lakes Wind Network are continuing to register local companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,810 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC