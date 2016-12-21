LEEDCo's Icebreaker still registering local companies, plans to open bidding in February
Representatives from more than 70 Northeast Ohio companies showed up for a LEEDCo supply chain open house earlier this month to meet the developers and register to be part of the $126 million pilot wind farm LEEDCo's Icebreaker Windpower, Inc. will build in the lake in the summer of 2018. LEEDCo and the Great Lakes Wind Network are continuing to register local companies.
