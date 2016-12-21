Heterozygous PINK1 p.G411S increases risk of Parkinsons disease via a dominant-negative mechanism
In particular, the PTEN-induced putative kinase 1 p.G411S mutation has been reported in families with dominant inheritance patterns of Parkinson's disease, suggesting that it might confer a sizeable disease risk when present on only one allele. We examined families with PINK1 p.G411S and conducted a genetic association study with 2560 patients with Parkinson's disease and 2145 control subjects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brain.oxfordjournals.org.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|alan martin
|159
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC