Heterozygous PINK1 p.G411S increases risk of Parkinsons disease via a dominant-negative mechanism

In particular, the PTEN-induced putative kinase 1 p.G411S mutation has been reported in families with dominant inheritance patterns of Parkinson's disease, suggesting that it might confer a sizeable disease risk when present on only one allele. We examined families with PINK1 p.G411S and conducted a genetic association study with 2560 patients with Parkinson's disease and 2145 control subjects.

