FLIR to Acquire Prox Dynamics for $134M
The sale will see Prox Dynamics integrated into FLIR's unmanned aerial systems line of business operating within the surveillance segment. Find out how trends and technology are allowing security dealers to generate these new revenue streams as well as more effectively manage their businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
|Hairdresser Denies Salon Entry to Hijab-Clad Wo...
|Sep '16
|Mite Be
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC