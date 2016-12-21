Fish sperm race for reproductive success
Dominant Arctic char produce sperm that swim faster in diluted ovarian fluid, while subordinate males produce sperm that swim faster in water VIDEO: The dominant male spawns synchronized with the female and one subordinate male spawns right after . The spawning is repeated in... view more Norwegian researchers show that the sperm of Arctic char, a cold-water fish common to alpine lakes, swim at different speeds in different fluids, depending on whether the fish are dominant or submissive.
