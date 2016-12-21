Down with the Norwegian occupation
Controversy sparked as Norway's third largest city, Trondheim, announces boycott of all Israeli goods originating in areas beyond the 1967 line. Norway's third largest city, Trondheim, has announced a boycott of all Israeli goods originating in areas beyond the 1967 line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good...
|Dec 20
|TRUMPTY DUMPTY
|3
|Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|herbalfreak
|5
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Heroin ecstacy
|5
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ...
|Oct '16
|Marek
|1
|NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
|Hairdresser Denies Salon Entry to Hijab-Clad Wo...
|Sep '16
|Mite Be
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC