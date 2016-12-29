David Cameron lined up to become the ...

David Cameron lined up to become the next Nato Secretary General

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Metro

David Cameron is reportedly being lined up by the Government to replace Jens Stoltenberg, the current secretary general and former Norwegian PM, when he steps down in 2018 or 2019. A senior Cabinet minister told the Daily Mail: 'We've got to find a role for him - he has so much to offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norwegian kitchenware manufacturer Hoyang Polar... (Oct '07) Dec 25 alan martin 159
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,071

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC