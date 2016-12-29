David Cameron lined up to become the next Nato Secretary General
David Cameron is reportedly being lined up by the Government to replace Jens Stoltenberg, the current secretary general and former Norwegian PM, when he steps down in 2018 or 2019. A senior Cabinet minister told the Daily Mail: 'We've got to find a role for him - he has so much to offer.
