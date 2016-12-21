Colombian leader, critic, pope talk

Pope Francis gathered Colombia's president and his main political opponent together Friday to discuss the country's peace deal with a rebel group, making a personal intervention to try to seal an accord ending Latin America's longest-running conflict. But after the 25-minute meeting, neither President Juan Manuel Santos nor his right-wing predecessor, Alvaro Uribe, showed any sign of putting aside their differences, which have divided Colombians and are unlikely to be settled before the 2018 presidential election.

