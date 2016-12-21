Colombian leader, critic, pope talk

Colombian leader, critic, pope talk

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: NWAonline

Pope Francis gathered Colombia's president and his main political opponent together Friday to discuss the country's peace deal with a rebel group, making a personal intervention to try to seal an accord ending Latin America's longest-running conflict. But after the 25-minute meeting, neither President Juan Manuel Santos nor his right-wing predecessor, Alvaro Uribe, showed any sign of putting aside their differences, which have divided Colombians and are unlikely to be settled before the 2018 presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City in Norway resolves to boycott Israeli good... Dec 20 TRUMPTY DUMPTY 3
News Krill Oil Beats Fish Oil for Glucose Control (Sep '11) Nov '16 herbalfreak 5
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Heroin ecstacy 5
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Colombian leader Juan Manuel Santos wins Nobel ... Oct '16 Marek 1
News NATO boss in autobiography: Obama backed my can... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 2
News Hairdresser Denies Salon Entry to Hijab-Clad Wo... Sep '16 Mite Be 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,746

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC