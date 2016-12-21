Analysts Question Autonomy of China's...

Analysts Question Autonomy of China's New Anti-Corruption System

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Voice of America

China is launching a new anti-corruption system, but critics say it has more to do with keeping the Communist party in power than President Xi Jinping. China says it will soon launch a powerful anti-corruption system in the capital city of Beijing and the provinces of Shanxi and Zhejiang.

Chicago, IL

