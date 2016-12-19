AGR signs new Frame Agreement with Wi...

AGR signs new Frame Agreement with Wintershall Norge

Monday Dec 19 Read more: World Oil

AGR has been awarded a Frame Agreement with Wintershall Norge for delivering qualified technical manpower supporting Wintershall's onshore and offshore teams. The Norwegian team is part of the global AGR Consultancy business unit currently providing consultancy personnel to more than 45 clients in over 40 locations worldwide.

