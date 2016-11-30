Advanced survey payload for new NERC research vessel
S.Georgia : Advanced survey payload for new NERC research vessel Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 30.11.2016 'RRS Sir David Attenborough', the new 140m polar research vessel under construction by Cammell Laird in Birkenhead, UK for the Natural Environment Research Council , is to be equipped with a composite range of advanced survey and mapping equipment by Kongsberg Maritime of Norway.
