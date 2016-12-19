20 more Reds - to be freed before Christmas'

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the release of at least 20 more political prisoners, the government's chief negotiator in the peace talks with the National Democratic Front said on Monday, December 19. MB FILE-President Rodrigo Duterte welcomes Communist Party of the Philippines and National Democratic Front stalwarts at the MalacaA ang State Dining Room where he hosted dinner and discussed with them the agenda for the second round of peace negotiations in Oslo, Norway, on October 6-10. Greeting the President are NDF Peace Panel member Fidel Agcaoili, and NDF consultants Wilma and Benito Tiamzon, who were former CPP secretary general and chairman, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.