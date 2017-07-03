Community Briefs - July 3, 2017

As the CNMI observes the 72nd Liberation Day, all non-critical government employees are being granted administrative leave today, July 3, 2017, from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. In a memo issued Friday, acting governor Victor B. Hocog said: "Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and I hope that you join us for the festivities on July 4th, and we encourage you all to continue celebrating our cultures, our community, and our service to one another."

