Community Briefs - July 3, 2017

Community Briefs - July 3, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Saipan Tribune

As the CNMI observes the 72nd Liberation Day, all non-critical government employees are being granted administrative leave today, July 3, 2017, from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. In a memo issued Friday, acting governor Victor B. Hocog said: "Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and I hope that you join us for the festivities on July 4th, and we encourage you all to continue celebrating our cultures, our community, and our service to one another."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Saipan Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
News Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16) Mar '16 WelbyMD 8
News American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fa-Foxy 3
Looking for family members... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Friend 1
Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14) Aug '14 Miroslav Klose 1
News Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14) Aug '14 Switches 13
News Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13) Sep '13 VERNON BALMER JR 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,739 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC