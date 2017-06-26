Striking colourised images capture children in wartime

Innocence amidst the horror: Striking colourised images capture the confusion, fear and at times joy of the children caught up in the two world wars They also include soldiers comforting a girl and a marine passing a gift to boy through a barbed-wire fence The vivid images show a young boy running to his father who is marching off to battle, soldiers comforting a little girl outside a rubble-strewn house and a marine passing a gift to a small boy through a barbed-wire fence. Other pictures show a youthful Russian boy smiling for the camera as he poses with his gun and grenades, German girls with Nazi uniforms collecting donations and an American soldier laughing with a boy.

