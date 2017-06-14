Posted On Jun 14 2017
The Guam Visitors Bureau welcomed the Micronesian Conservation Coalition to the HA fa Adai Pledge program last Saturday, June 10, 2017. The organization signed the pledge during the first Guam World Oceans Day Expo at the Agana Shopping Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saipan Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
|Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|WelbyMD
|8
|American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fa-Foxy
|3
|Looking for family members... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Friend
|1
|Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Miroslav Klose
|1
|Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14)
|Aug '14
|Switches
|13
|Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|VERNON BALMER JR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC