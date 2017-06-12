Politics | Fecteau: The 51st State? N...

Politics | Fecteau: The 51st State? Not Just Yet

Although voter turnout was low, Puerto Rico, an unincorporated United States territory, voted this past Sunday to become a state in a non-binding referendum. Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello is seeking full statehood for the island of 3.5 million people, to address its present economic crisis.

Chicago, IL

