Politics | Fecteau: The 51st State? Not Just Yet
Although voter turnout was low, Puerto Rico, an unincorporated United States territory, voted this past Sunday to become a state in a non-binding referendum. Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello is seeking full statehood for the island of 3.5 million people, to address its present economic crisis.
