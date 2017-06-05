Maine ethics watchdog questions casino referendum funding
Maine's ethics watchdog may soon begin an investigation into the bid for a new casino in York County by a group that has been giving them plenty to think about during the past few months. Staff at the Maine Ethics Commission will recommend at a June 9 meeting that commissioners authorize an investigation into the web of companies backing the November referendum, an effort fronted by Lisa Scott, the sister of U.S. Virgin Islands casino developer Shawn Scott.
