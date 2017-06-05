Jury selection underway for Mark Smit...

Jury selection underway for Mark Smith/Glenn Wong trial

Trial will resume as planned for money laundering and wire fraud defendants Mark Smith and Glenn Wong. In court on Tuesday, District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona denied defense's motion to dismiss the case on grounds defense couldn't access the government's discovery.

Chicago, IL

