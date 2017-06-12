Interior Department releases $7.8M to help American Samoa
The U.S. Department of Interior has released the remaining $7.8 million in operational funds to support the daily operations of the American Samoa government, the LBJ Tropical Medical Center, the American Samoa Community College and the High Court of American Samoa. The Interior Department said the money is what remained of $22.75 million released by the Office of Insular Affairs in the current fiscal year.
