Veterans troubled over newly tapped director of Hawaii VA health system

Hawaii veterans aren't worried about new Director of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Jennifer Gutowski's ability to fix whatever problems may already exist inside the system. "When it was announced she was coming over here to head the Hawaiian VA, none of us were happy about that because she's got such a bad record," said Bill Flynn, chaplain at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12122 in Kona and also the post's unofficial service officer for the past two years.

