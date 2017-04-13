Saipan promoter suing for failure to bring UB40 to Guam
One concert promoter wants his money back. Saipan's Steven Brownstein, doing business as "Steven Brownstein Entertainment" is suing two individuals for failing to bring reggae band UB40 to Guam and Saipan back in 2015.
