April 7, 1917: Americaa s entry into WWI

April 7, 1917: Americaa s entry into WWI

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Saipan Tribune

Photo shows Karl and Eleanor Gebhart, Germans who were married in Guam to the tunes of the 30-piece Cormorant band. Photo shows the SMS Cormoran, which was scuttled in Apra Harbor on April 7, 1917, the same day the U.S .Congress approved Woodrow Wilson's request for a declaration of war against Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Saipan Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
News Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16) Mar '16 WelbyMD 8
News American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fa-Foxy 3
Looking for family members... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Friend 1
Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14) Aug '14 Miroslav Klose 1
News Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14) Aug '14 Switches 13
News Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13) Sep '13 VERNON BALMER JR 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,880 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC