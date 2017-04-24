Ahead of Trump-Xi meet, FBI cites ill...

Ahead of Trump-Xi meet, FBI cites illegal Chinese workers at casino site on US-controlled island

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The head of a contractor working on a huge casino resort on a U.S.-administered Pacific island was charged this week with illegally importing and employing Chinese workers, including one who died in March, court documents show. An exterior view of the Best Sunshine Live casino is seen at Saipan, a U.S. South Pacific island, November 23, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
News Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16) Mar '16 WelbyMD 8
News American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fa-Foxy 3
Looking for family members... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Friend 1
Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14) Aug '14 Miroslav Klose 1
News Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14) Aug '14 Switches 13
News Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13) Sep '13 VERNON BALMER JR 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,663,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC