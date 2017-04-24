Ahead of Trump-Xi meet, FBI cites illegal Chinese workers at casino site on U.S.-controlled island

The head of a contractor working on a huge casino resort on a U.S.-administered Pacific island was charged this week with illegally importing and employing Chinese workers, including one who died in March, court documents show. The charges came days before U.S. President Donald Trump, who put a crackdown on illegal immigration at the forefront of his campaign promises, faces his biggest test as a world leader when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida.

