VA hires director for Pacific islands system

Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The Veterans Affairs Department announced today it has chosen Jennifer Gutowski as the new director of the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System in Honolulu. Gutowski has helped run the Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System for nearly a decade, most recently as acting director.

Chicago, IL

