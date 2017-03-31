VA hires director for Pacific islands system
The Veterans Affairs Department announced today it has chosen Jennifer Gutowski as the new director of the Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System in Honolulu. Gutowski has helped run the Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System for nearly a decade, most recently as acting director.
