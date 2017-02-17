USCIS will accept CW-1 petitions for ...

USCIS will accept CW-1 petitions for FY 2018 beginning April 3

On April 3, 2017, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will begin accepting CW-1 petitions subject to the fiscal year 2018 cap. Employers in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands use the CW-1 program to employ foreign workers who are otherwise ineligible to work under other nonimmigrant worker categories.

Chicago, IL

