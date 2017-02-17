USCIS will accept CW-1 petitions for FY 2018 beginning April 3
On April 3, 2017, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will begin accepting CW-1 petitions subject to the fiscal year 2018 cap. Employers in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands use the CW-1 program to employ foreign workers who are otherwise ineligible to work under other nonimmigrant worker categories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saipan Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Cruz picks up 9 Wyoming delegates; Rubio wins D... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|WelbyMD
|8
|American Samoa questions gay marriage validity ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fa-Foxy
|3
|Looking for family members... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Friend
|1
|Top Ten brands on viptrade.co (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Miroslav Klose
|1
|Last crew member of Enola Gay dies in Georgia (Jul '14)
|Aug '14
|Switches
|13
|Obama to nominate Hawaii's Esther Kiaaina for I... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|VERNON BALMER JR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC